Accenture plc (ACN) volume exceeds 2.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $273.92, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $276.16 and dropped to $272.60 before settling in for the closing price of $273.96. Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has traded in a range of $242.80-$345.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 11.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.00%. With a float of $661.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $662.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 721000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +15.36, and the pretax margin is +14.93.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 1,877,175. In this transaction Chair & CEO of this company sold 6,511 shares at a rate of $288.31, taking the stock ownership to the 26,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,874 for $287.20, making the entire transaction worth $538,206. This insider now owns 2,980 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.91) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +11.17 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accenture plc’s (ACN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

The latest stats from [Accenture plc, ACN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.79 million was superior to 2.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.01.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $271.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $276.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $278.15. The third major resistance level sits at $280.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $273.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $271.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $269.45.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 180.83 billion has total of 630,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 61,594 M in contrast with the sum of 6,877 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,814 M and last quarter income was 1,524 M.