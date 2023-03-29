Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -49.02% last month.

Company News

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $0.8226, down -8.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has traded in a range of $0.57-$7.60.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -30.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.20%. With a float of $7.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.38 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.2) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3309. However, in the short run, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8089. Second resistance stands at $0.9244. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9989. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6189, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5444. The third support level lies at $0.4289 if the price breaches the second support level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.35 million has total of 7,449K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -35,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 510 K and last quarter income was -6,750 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) kicked off at the price of $76.58: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $76.05, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) soared 2.99 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.37, soaring 2.99% from the previous trading...
Read more

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

Steve Mayer -
March 28, 2023, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) trading session started at the price of $348.67, that was -0.81% drop from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.