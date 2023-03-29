AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -49.02% last month.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $0.8226, down -8.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has traded in a range of $0.57-$7.60.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -30.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.20%. With a float of $7.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.38 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.2) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3309. However, in the short run, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8089. Second resistance stands at $0.9244. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9989. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6189, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5444. The third support level lies at $0.4289 if the price breaches the second support level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.35 million has total of 7,449K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -35,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 510 K and last quarter income was -6,750 K.