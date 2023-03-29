ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) volume exceeds 0.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 28, 2023, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) opened at $12.33, lower -3.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.33 and dropped to $11.81 before settling in for the closing price of $12.41. Price fluctuations for ACVA have ranged from $6.10 to $15.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $124.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 209,125. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 17,500 shares at a rate of $11.95, taking the stock ownership to the 137,783 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,000,000 for $12.22, making the entire transaction worth $24,440,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.25 in the near term. At $12.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.21.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

There are currently 158,799K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 421,530 K according to its annual income of -102,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 97,970 K and its income totaled -24,520 K.