Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) average volume reaches $969.40K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $8.63, down -5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.69 and dropped to $8.115 before settling in for the closing price of $8.72. Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has traded in a range of $5.95-$15.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 37.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.90%. With a float of $140.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 790 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 147,533. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 17,155 shares at a rate of $8.60, taking the stock ownership to the 178,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 13,387 for $8.60, making the entire transaction worth $115,128. This insider now owns 139,678 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to -31.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 37.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.58 in the near term. At $8.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.10 billion has total of 143,227K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 185,310 K in contrast with the sum of -200,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,200 K and last quarter income was -40,130 K.