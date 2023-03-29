ADMP (Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation) dropped -4.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $0.1199, down -4.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1242 and dropped to $0.1118 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has traded in a range of $0.10-$0.62.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -18.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.20%. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -60.93, operating margin of -526.88, and the pretax margin is -550.82.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -550.86 while generating a return on equity of -207.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.34 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2566. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1222 in the near term. At $0.1294, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1346. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1098, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1046. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0974.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.33 million has total of 149,983K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,760 K in contrast with the sum of -26,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,060 K and last quarter income was -3,330 K.