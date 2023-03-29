Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,769 M

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) stock priced at $81.16, up 2.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.29 and dropped to $80.70 before settling in for the closing price of $81.38. WMS’s price has ranged from $75.02 to $153.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 17.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.50%. With a float of $55.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.07 million.

In an organization with 5635 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,973,291. In this transaction EVP and CAO of this company sold 22,006 shares at a rate of $89.67, taking the stock ownership to the 40,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 614 for $95.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,690. This insider now owns 4,600 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.80% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.94. However, in the short run, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.12. Second resistance stands at $85.00. The third major resistance level sits at $86.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.86 billion, the company has a total of 81,233K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,769 M while annual income is 271,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 655,170 K while its latest quarter income was 82,040 K.