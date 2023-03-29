Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) 20 Days SMA touches -9.64%: The odds favor the bear

On March 28, 2023, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) opened at $38.95, lower -1.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.86 and dropped to $38.28 before settling in for the closing price of $39.00. Price fluctuations for AKRO have ranged from $7.52 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $42.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 38 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,166,338. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $46.65, taking the stock ownership to the 370,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 25,000 for $49.06, making the entire transaction worth $1,226,395. This insider now owns 370,999 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.74) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.36 in the near term. At $40.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.20.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

There are currently 46,971K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -112,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,060 K.