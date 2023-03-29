Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is expecting -47.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.24, soaring 2.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.2369 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Within the past 52 weeks, BIRD’s price has moved between $1.03 and $6.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -120.80%. With a float of $92.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.09, operating margin of -32.31, and the pretax margin is -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 81,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,796 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 106,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,570 for $2.82, making the entire transaction worth $29,807. This insider now owns 323,188 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Looking closely at Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 264.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3445. However, in the short run, Allbirds Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3144. Second resistance stands at $1.3687. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4075. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2213, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1825. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1282.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 187.37 million based on 149,962K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 297,770 K and income totals -101,350 K. The company made 84,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.