Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is -2.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) stock priced at $43.55, up 1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.34 and dropped to $43.515 before settling in for the closing price of $43.47. ALSN’s price has ranged from $32.63 to $50.64 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.90%. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3500 workers is very important to gauge.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 99,138. In this transaction VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $48.36, taking the stock ownership to the 13,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 16,954 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $817,208. This insider now owns 176,392 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

The latest stats from [Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., ALSN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was inferior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.88. The third major resistance level sits at $45.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.23. The third support level lies at $42.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.05 billion, the company has a total of 91,864K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,769 M while annual income is 531,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 718,000 K while its latest quarter income was 141,000 K.