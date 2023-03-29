American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) posted a 1.70% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $141.25, down -0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.23 and dropped to $140.76 before settling in for the closing price of $141.68. Over the past 52 weeks, AWK has traded in a range of $122.77-$173.87.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.10%. With a float of $180.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

The firm has a total of 6500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.98, operating margin of +33.57, and the pretax margin is +26.58.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 105,405. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 693 shares at a rate of $152.10, taking the stock ownership to the 11,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 1,029 for $145.52, making the entire transaction worth $149,740. This insider now owns 12,054 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.51) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.28% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Water Works Company Inc., AWK], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 28.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $142.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.21. The third major resistance level sits at $145.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $137.77.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.49 billion has total of 181,967K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,792 M in contrast with the sum of 820,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 931,000 K and last quarter income was 147,000 K.