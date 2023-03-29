AMKR (Amkor Technology Inc.) dropped -4.63 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) stock priced at $25.55, down -4.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.55 and dropped to $24.20 before settling in for the closing price of $25.70. AMKR’s price has ranged from $14.89 to $31.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.90%. With a float of $101.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 144,480. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $24.08, taking the stock ownership to the 35,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 30,000 for $24.19, making the entire transaction worth $725,700. This insider now owns 134,808 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.49% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amkor Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 1.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.31 in the near term. At $26.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.61.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.10 billion, the company has a total of 245,284K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,092 M while annual income is 765,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,906 M while its latest quarter income was 164,300 K.