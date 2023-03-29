Amphenol Corporation (APH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,239 M

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $78.11, down -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.31 and dropped to $77.6714 before settling in for the closing price of $78.29. Over the past 52 weeks, APH has traded in a range of $61.67-$82.86.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.10%. With a float of $591.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $595.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 91000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +19.55.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 10,596,236. In this transaction President, ISS Division of this company sold 129,800 shares at a rate of $81.64, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 650,000 for $81.72, making the entire transaction worth $53,115,790. This insider now owns 967,424 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.07 while generating a return on equity of 28.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.86% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.38 in the near term. At $78.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.10.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.30 billion has total of 594,605K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,623 M in contrast with the sum of 1,902 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,239 M and last quarter income was 507,500 K.