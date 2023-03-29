Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.7 million

On March 28, 2023, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) opened at $24.25, lower -0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.59 and dropped to $24.12 before settling in for the closing price of $24.43. Price fluctuations for ARWR have ranged from $23.09 to $51.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.00% at the time writing. With a float of $103.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.04 million.

The firm has a total of 397 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.72, operating margin of -73.39, and the pretax margin is -71.01.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 370,578. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,350 shares at a rate of $32.65, taking the stock ownership to the 7,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 875 for $32.62, making the entire transaction worth $28,542. This insider now owns 13,000 shares in total.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by -$0.83. This company achieved a net margin of -72.39 while generating a return on equity of -43.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.33% during the next five years compared to -29.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., ARWR], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARWR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.79. The third major resistance level sits at $25.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Key Stats

There are currently 108,310K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 243,230 K according to its annual income of -176,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,550 K and its income totaled -41,330 K.