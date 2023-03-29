Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $28.05, down -1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.25 and dropped to $27.66 before settling in for the closing price of $28.08. Over the past 52 weeks, AY has traded in a range of $24.42-$36.35.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 1.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $63.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 874 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.60, operating margin of +21.61, and the pretax margin is -1.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 42.31%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.13 in the near term. At $28.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.16 billion has total of 112,403K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,102 M in contrast with the sum of -5,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 243,620 K and last quarter income was 4,030 K.