Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) posted a -0.14% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 28, 2023, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) opened at $110.00, lower -0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.10 and dropped to $109.56 before settling in for the closing price of $110.25. Price fluctuations for ATO have ranged from $97.71 to $122.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.40% at the time writing. With a float of $139.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4791 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +21.92, and the pretax margin is +20.28.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 1,464,295. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $117.14, taking the stock ownership to the 228,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER sold 1,100 for $110.37, making the entire transaction worth $121,407. This insider now owns 2,891 shares in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.93) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.42 while generating a return on equity of 8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.43% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.65, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $110.92 in the near term. At $111.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $112.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.84.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Key Stats

There are currently 143,163K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,202 M according to its annual income of 774,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,484 M and its income totaled 271,860 K.