Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) kicked off at the price of $0.83: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 28, 2023, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) opened at $0.80, higher 4.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.84 and dropped to $0.79 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Price fluctuations for ASM have ranged from $0.47 to $0.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -20.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.20% at the time writing. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.80, operating margin of -15.44, and the pretax margin is -14.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.69%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04 and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Looking closely at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7440, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6472. However, in the short run, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8466. Second resistance stands at $0.8642. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8915. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7744. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7568.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

There are currently 118,589K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 97.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,230 K according to its annual income of -2,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,120 K and its income totaled -1,130 K.