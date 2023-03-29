Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) 20 Days SMA touches -1.09%: The odds favor the bear

March 28, 2023, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) trading session started at the price of $5.08, that was 0.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.145 and dropped to $5.045 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. A 52-week range for BSBR has been $4.69 – $7.63.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.60%. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 52603 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.73%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.17 while generating a return on equity of 13.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., BSBR], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

There are 3,718,104K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.46 billion. As of now, sales total 25,994 M while income totals 2,767 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,690 M while its last quarter net income were 659,060 K.