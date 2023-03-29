Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is expecting -25.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock priced at $30.26, down -1.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.91 and dropped to $29.95 before settling in for the closing price of $30.54. BEAM’s price has ranged from $27.77 to $73.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.40%. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.79 million.

The firm has a total of 507 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 1,629,747. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 36,152 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 31,277 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,102 for $45.16, making the entire transaction worth $49,763. This insider now owns 31,277 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.30. The third major resistance level sits at $31.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.81.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.18 billion, the company has a total of 72,398K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60,920 K while annual income is -289,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,040 K while its latest quarter income was -38,350 K.