Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is expecting 0.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

On March 28, 2023, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) opened at $8.50, lower -1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.585 and dropped to $8.295 before settling in for the closing price of $8.53. Price fluctuations for BIGC have ranged from $7.74 to $24.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.80% at the time writing. With a float of $69.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.09, operating margin of -35.12, and the pretax margin is -49.96.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 38,599. In this transaction Chief Services Officer of this company sold 4,365 shares at a rate of $8.84, taking the stock ownership to the 74,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 575,632 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,758,623. This insider now owns 46,048 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -152.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.55 in the near term. At $8.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.97.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

There are currently 74,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 634.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 279,080 K according to its annual income of -139,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 72,430 K and its income totaled -32,980 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as Five9 Inc. (FIVN) market cap hits 4.43 billion

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock priced at $62.23, down -0.35% from the previous day...
Read more

Cigna Corporation (CI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.45% last month.

Sana Meer -
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $261.41, down -2.02% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Wingstop Inc. (WING) last year’s performance of 68.94% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $181.74, soaring 0.94% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.