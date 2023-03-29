BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is -22.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $70.92, up 1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.52 and dropped to $70.25 before settling in for the closing price of $70.95. Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has traded in a range of $68.30-$244.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -169.10%. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2269 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 845,474. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 9,377 shares at a rate of $90.16, taking the stock ownership to the 28,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP, Finance & Accounting sold 2,772 for $85.58, making the entire transaction worth $237,239. This insider now owns 1,569 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.64.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.00 in the near term. At $73.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.36. The third support level lies at $68.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.00 billion has total of 106,386K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 641,960 K in contrast with the sum of -326,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 260,010 K and last quarter income was -95,080 K.