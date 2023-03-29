Search
Steve Mayer
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) soared 0.75 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

March 28, 2023, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) trading session started at the price of $25.31, that was 0.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.60 and dropped to $25.24 before settling in for the closing price of $25.39. A 52-week range for BXSL has been $21.81 – $28.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.20%. With a float of $159.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.33 million.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stocks. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 188,621. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 7,900 shares at a rate of $23.88, taking the stock ownership to the 203,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,359 for $23.83, making the entire transaction worth $80,045. This insider now owns 3,359 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.69) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 81.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.92. However, in the short run, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.71. Second resistance stands at $25.83. The third major resistance level sits at $26.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.99.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

There are 160,571K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.18 billion. As of now, sales total 850,290 K while income totals 404,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 250,910 K while its last quarter net income were 121,780 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

