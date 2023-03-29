Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) plunged -0.96 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 28, 2023, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) opened at $24.96, lower -0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.285 and dropped to $24.70 before settling in for the closing price of $25.08. Price fluctuations for BLMN have ranged from $15.89 to $28.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $83.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.94 million.

In an organization with 87000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,793,188. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64,295 shares at a rate of $27.89, taking the stock ownership to the 243,594 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $27.18, making the entire transaction worth $951,300. This insider now owns 16,500 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.72. However, in the short run, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.18. Second resistance stands at $25.53. The third major resistance level sits at $25.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.01.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

There are currently 87,611K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,417 M according to its annual income of 101,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,095 M and its income totaled 58,050 K.