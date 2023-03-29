BOWL (Bowlero Corp.) climbed 7.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) stock priced at $15.66, up 7.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.42 and dropped to $15.63 before settling in for the closing price of $15.20. BOWL’s price has ranged from $8.19 to $17.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.20%. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2965 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.71, operating margin of +13.45, and the pretax margin is -3.36.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Bowlero Corp. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 73,700,078. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,908,234 shares at a rate of $15.02, taking the stock ownership to the 63,484,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 818 for $16.17, making the entire transaction worth $13,227. This insider now owns 15,122 shares in total.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.28 while generating a return on equity of -11.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bowlero Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Bowlero Corp.’s (BOWL) raw stochastic average was set at 82.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.67 in the near term. At $16.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.09.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.71 billion, the company has a total of 165,637K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 911,710 K while annual income is -29,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 273,390 K while its latest quarter income was 1,440 K.