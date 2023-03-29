Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 28, 2023, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) opened at $60.73, higher 0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.68 and dropped to $60.55 before settling in for the closing price of $60.92. Price fluctuations for BYD have ranged from $46.10 to $70.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.30% at the time writing. With a float of $74.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15771 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 2,550,120. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 39,525 shares at a rate of $64.52, taking the stock ownership to the 14,102,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 28,376 for $65.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,867,992. This insider now owns 38,938 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.45) by $0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 44.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 57.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.73 in the near term. At $62.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.47.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

There are currently 101,884K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,555 M according to its annual income of 639,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 922,920 K and its income totaled 172,680 K.