Can Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) drop of -0.87% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $297.67, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $300.36 and dropped to $296.71 before settling in for the closing price of $298.23. Over the past 52 weeks, AMP has traded in a range of $219.99-$357.46.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.10%. With a float of $105.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.90 million.

In an organization with 13500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.39, operating margin of +18.72, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 3,520,683. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $352.07, taking the stock ownership to the 14,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES sold 6,390 for $350.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,238,736. This insider now owns 10,955 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.48) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.45, a number that is poised to hit 7.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.42.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 29.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $330.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $294.26.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.09 billion has total of 105,148K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,271 M in contrast with the sum of 2,559 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,617 M and last quarter income was 494,000 K.