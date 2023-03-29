Can CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) drop of -5.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 28, 2023, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) trading session started at the price of $8.50, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.53 and dropped to $8.36 before settling in for the closing price of $8.52. A 52-week range for CCCS has been $7.41 – $11.54.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 113.00%. With a float of $604.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

In an organization with 2375 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 7,167. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 796 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s insider sold 17,085 for $9.05, making the entire transaction worth $154,612. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.09. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.50. Second resistance stands at $8.60. The third major resistance level sits at $8.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.26. The third support level lies at $8.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

There are 625,057K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.23 billion. As of now, sales total 782,450 K while income totals 38,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 204,110 K while its last quarter net income were 1,070 K.