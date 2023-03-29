Can First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) drop of -4.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 28, 2023, First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) opened at $7.45, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.715 and dropped to $7.1778 before settling in for the closing price of $7.44. Price fluctuations for FFWM have ranged from $6.51 to $25.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 24.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 713 workers is very important to gauge.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Foundation Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 276,676. In this transaction President, FFA of this company sold 29,857 shares at a rate of $9.27, taking the stock ownership to the 620,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for $9.61, making the entire transaction worth $19,218. This insider now owns 104,756 shares in total.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +24.44 while generating a return on equity of 10.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

The latest stats from [First Foundation Inc., FFWM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was superior to 0.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.99. The third major resistance level sits at $8.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.92. The third support level lies at $6.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Key Stats

There are currently 56,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 392.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 452,110 K according to its annual income of 110,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 133,240 K and its income totaled 17,350 K.