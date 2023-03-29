Can FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) hike of 1.93% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) stock priced at $2.05, up 1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. FTCI’s price has ranged from $1.78 to $6.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.70%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 44,369. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,184 shares at a rate of $2.44, taking the stock ownership to the 197,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s President & CEO sold 5,142 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $13,626. This insider now owns 676,672 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FTC Solar Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.14 in the near term. At $2.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. The third support level lies at $2.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 232.82 million, the company has a total of 106,195K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 123,070 K while annual income is -99,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,220 K while its latest quarter income was -20,500 K.