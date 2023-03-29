Can Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) drop of -6.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $2.32, down -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.45 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has traded in a range of $1.36-$5.12.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.80%. With a float of $60.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 213 workers is very important to gauge.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Vicarious Surgical Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 99,146. In this transaction Director of this company bought 60,125 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 549,205 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 73,500 for $1.71, making the entire transaction worth $125,538. This insider now owns 489,080 shares in total.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of 5.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

The latest stats from [Vicarious Surgical Inc., RBOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.96 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 230.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.57. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. The third support level lies at $1.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 228.67 million has total of 125,956K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 5,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,180 K.