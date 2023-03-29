Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.54 million

On March 28, 2023, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) opened at $106.20, lower -1.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.39 and dropped to $101.975 before settling in for the closing price of $106.20. Price fluctuations for CRUS have ranged from $61.94 to $108.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.50% at the time writing. With a float of $54.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1591 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.85, operating margin of +20.56, and the pretax margin is +20.69.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cirrus Logic Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 3,079,481. In this transaction Sr VP, Supply Chain of this company sold 29,229 shares at a rate of $105.36, taking the stock ownership to the 8,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s VP, MSP sold 1,998 for $105.45, making the entire transaction worth $210,689. This insider now owns 36,436 shares in total.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.99) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +18.32 while generating a return on equity of 21.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.80% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cirrus Logic Inc., CRUS], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s (CRUS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.67. The third major resistance level sits at $110.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.70.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Key Stats

There are currently 55,257K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,781 M according to its annual income of 326,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 590,580 K and its income totaled 103,480 K.