Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) kicked off at the price of $57.07: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $57.06, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.45 and dropped to $56.86 before settling in for the closing price of $57.29. Within the past 52 weeks, CCEP’s price has moved between $41.80 and $57.63.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.20%. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.88, operating margin of +13.05, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 19.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.46% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57 and is forecasted to reach 4.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 95.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.72. The third major resistance level sits at $57.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.21.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.02 billion based on 456,789K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,248 M and income totals 1,589 M. The company made 2,794 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 134,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.