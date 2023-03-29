Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Constellium SE (CSTM) posted a 0.34% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $14.32, up 1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.73 and dropped to $14.19 before settling in for the closing price of $14.37. Over the past 52 weeks, CSTM has traded in a range of $9.82-$19.21.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.60%. With a float of $142.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.16, operating margin of +4.31, and the pretax margin is +2.50.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Constellium SE is 1.51%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +3.70 while generating a return on equity of 57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.82% during the next five years compared to 46.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Constellium SE’s (CSTM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Constellium SE’s (CSTM) raw stochastic average was set at 66.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.84 in the near term. At $15.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.76.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.14 billion has total of 144,302K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,555 M in contrast with the sum of 317,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,877 M and last quarter income was 23,750 K.



 



 

