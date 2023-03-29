Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.52% last month.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $1.932, down -3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.8601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has traded in a range of $1.85-$4.31.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 86.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.10%. With a float of $198.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $378.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 626 employees.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 46.84%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 307,581. In this transaction Director of this company bought 109,588 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 1,049,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 94,600 for $2.83, making the entire transaction worth $267,604. This insider now owns 973,277 shares in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 2.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2140, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7745. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9466 in the near term. At $1.9933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8135. The third support level lies at $1.7668 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 975.55 million has total of 380,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 91,900 K in contrast with the sum of -168,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,890 K and last quarter income was -78,880 K.