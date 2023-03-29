Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) soared 3.56 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 28, 2023, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) opened at $11.19, higher 3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.925 and dropped to $11.08 before settling in for the closing price of $11.25. Price fluctuations for DO have ranged from $5.17 to $13.30 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -10.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.20% at the time writing. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.22, operating margin of -8.12, and the pretax margin is -12.55.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 122,516. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.25, taking the stock ownership to the 25,309 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -12.27 while generating a return on equity of -14.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

The latest stats from [Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was inferior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 66.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.40. The third major resistance level sits at $12.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.33.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are currently 101,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 841,280 K according to its annual income of -103,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,260 K and its income totaled -52,440 K.