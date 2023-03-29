Search
Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,537 M

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) stock priced at $321.65, up 0.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $324.64 and dropped to $319.89 before settling in for the closing price of $322.22. DPZ’s price has ranged from $291.00 to $426.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 10.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.50%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11000 workers is very important to gauge.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 40,800. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain Services of this company sold 136 shares at a rate of $300.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,333 for $303.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,011,840. This insider now owns 3,333 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.10% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

The latest stats from [Domino’s Pizza Inc., DPZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was inferior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.50.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 31.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $331.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $357.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $325.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $327.67. The third major resistance level sits at $330.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $321.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $318.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $316.45.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.63 billion, the company has a total of 35,418K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,537 M while annual income is 452,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,392 M while its latest quarter income was 158,300 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.44%

Sana Meer -
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $185.60, up 0.21% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) performance over the last week is recorded -0.11%

-
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $96.25, soaring 0.05% from the previous...
Read more

$1.19M in average volume shows that Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
March 28, 2023, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) trading session started at the price of $38.96, that was -2.20% drop from the session before....
Read more

