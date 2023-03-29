Search
Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,440 K

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $1.65, down -18.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has traded in a range of $0.50-$2.53.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.20%. With a float of $33.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.33 million.

In an organization with 41 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of -285.94, and the pretax margin is -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 2.96%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8138, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0908. However, in the short run, Draganfly Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6400. Second resistance stands at $1.8500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8800.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.15 million has total of 33,198K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,630 K in contrast with the sum of -12,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 K and last quarter income was -4,090 K.

