Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.79% last month.

On March 28, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) opened at $9.93, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.02 and dropped to $9.70 before settling in for the closing price of $9.95. Price fluctuations for DVAX have ranged from $7.26 to $17.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 366.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 258.10% at the time writing. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

In an organization with 351 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 232,146. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 22,371 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,400,000. This insider now owns 3,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. However, in the short run, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.95. Second resistance stands at $10.15. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.51. The third support level lies at $9.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 127,687K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 722,680 K according to its annual income of 293,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,490 K and its income totaled 67,730 K.