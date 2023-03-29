ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) last year’s performance of -81.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 28, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $1.05, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $1.01 to $6.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.10% at the time writing. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.42 million.

The firm has a total of 271 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 170.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ESS Tech Inc., GWH], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7984, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1288. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9967.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 154,308K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 153.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -77,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -25,080 K.