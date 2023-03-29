Search
Steve Mayer
Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,980 K

On March 28, 2023, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) opened at $0.2311, lower -4.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.238 and dropped to $0.221 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for FLGC have ranged from $0.19 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $68.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.80, operating margin of -199.58, and the pretax margin is -238.96.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flora Growth Corp. is 15.02%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -236.63 while generating a return on equity of -45.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

The latest stats from [Flora Growth Corp., FLGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was superior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3417, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5525. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2323. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2437. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2493. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2097. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1983.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Key Stats

There are currently 76,943K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,980 K according to its annual income of -21,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,770 K and its income totaled -7,360 K.

