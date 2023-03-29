Search
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) volume exceeds 0.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 28, 2023, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) opened at $91.28, higher 1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.66 and dropped to $91.28 before settling in for the closing price of $91.57. Price fluctuations for FMX have ranged from $58.73 to $95.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.80% at the time writing. With a float of $354.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 342363 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.38, operating margin of +8.89, and the pretax margin is +6.22.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is 79.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.40%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.98) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +3.68 while generating a return on equity of 8.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to 46.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

Looking closely at Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s (FMX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.83. However, in the short run, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.09. Second resistance stands at $95.06. The third major resistance level sits at $96.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $89.33.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Key Stats

There are currently 357,820K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,489 M according to its annual income of 1,232 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,476 M and its income totaled 244,800 K.

