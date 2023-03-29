Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is -8.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.82, soaring 1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.055 and dropped to $13.70 before settling in for the closing price of $13.84. Within the past 52 weeks, FRSH’s price has moved between $10.51 and $21.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.69, operating margin of -46.86, and the pretax margin is -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 2,314,408. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 162,187 shares at a rate of $14.27, taking the stock ownership to the 97,576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,700 for $13.71, making the entire transaction worth $64,424. This insider now owns 17,506 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

The latest stats from [Freshworks Inc., FRSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was inferior to 1.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 34.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.29. The third major resistance level sits at $14.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.58. The third support level lies at $13.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.08 billion based on 290,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 498,000 K and income totals -232,130 K. The company made 133,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -55,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.