GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 348,550 K

On March 28, 2023, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) opened at $19.285, higher 2.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.285 and dropped to $18.78 before settling in for the closing price of $18.70. Price fluctuations for GDS have ranged from $8.41 to $45.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 49.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.70% at the time writing. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.32 million.

In an organization with 1878 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.76, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.27%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 54.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.67. However, in the short run, GDS Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.35. Second resistance stands at $19.57. The third major resistance level sits at $19.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.34.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

There are currently 186,898K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,352 M according to its annual income of -183,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 348,550 K and its income totaled -26,210 K.