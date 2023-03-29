Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) with a beta value of 1.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.26, plunging -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.42 and dropped to $12.24 before settling in for the closing price of $12.35. Within the past 52 weeks, GNL’s price has moved between $9.82 and $16.01.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.00%. With a float of $103.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.78 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of +32.73, and the pretax margin is +6.07.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Global Net Lease Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Global Net Lease Inc., GNL], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Global Net Lease Inc.’s (GNL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.51. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.07.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 103,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 378,860 K and income totals 12,020 K. The company made 93,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.