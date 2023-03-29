Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) last year’s performance of -14.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.67, plunging -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.09 and dropped to $20.65 before settling in for the closing price of $20.91. Within the past 52 weeks, GLNG’s price has moved between $20.01 and $30.66.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 671.10%. With a float of $92.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.20 million.

The firm has a total of 1703 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Golar LNG Limited is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 671.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 45.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Golar LNG Limited, GLNG], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Golar LNG Limited’s (GLNG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.30. The third major resistance level sits at $21.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.19.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.25 billion based on 108,223K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 451,770 K and income totals 413,850 K. The company made 68,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 141,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.