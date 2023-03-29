Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) volume exceeds 3.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) stock priced at $0.28, up 9.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2891 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. HLGN’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $5.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.40%. With a float of $157.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -61.86, operating margin of -553.70, and the pretax margin is -1615.05.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 216,662. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 907,677 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 2,345,714 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 426,374 for $0.21, making the entire transaction worth $89,539. This insider now owns 1,438,037 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1615.07 while generating a return on equity of -135.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Heliogen Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Looking closely at Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4546. However, in the short run, Heliogen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2940. Second resistance stands at $0.3111. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3331. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2549, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2329. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2158.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.48 million, the company has a total of 190,354K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,800 K while annual income is -142,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,100 K while its latest quarter income was -27,830 K.

