Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) 20 Days SMA touches -20.15%: The odds favor the bear

On March 28, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) opened at $2.06, lower -8.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.865 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Price fluctuations for HYLN have ranged from $2.06 to $4.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.80% at the time writing. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.77 million.

The firm has a total of 250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.14, operating margin of -7551.28, and the pretax margin is -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 167.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.15. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.62.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are currently 179,987K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 351.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,110 K according to its annual income of -153,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,100 K and its income totaled -29,390 K.