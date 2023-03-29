Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) last year’s performance of 2.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On March 28, 2023, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) opened at $25.12, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.37 and dropped to $24.89 before settling in for the closing price of $25.12. Price fluctuations for IGT have ranged from $15.01 to $27.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -3.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 330.10% at the time writing. With a float of $103.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10786 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.34, operating margin of +22.04, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Game Technology PLC is 48.14%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +6.51 while generating a return on equity of 20.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) raw stochastic average was set at 69.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.29 in the near term. At $25.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.33.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Key Stats

There are currently 199,079K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,225 M according to its annual income of 275,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,093 M and its income totaled -65,000 K.

