Investors finally get a glimpse of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) volume hitting the figure of 1.08 million.

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) stock priced at $7.20, down -4.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.285 and dropped to $6.88 before settling in for the closing price of $7.26. CFFN’s price has ranged from $6.64 to $10.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 707 employees.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 7,958. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $6.92, taking the stock ownership to the 68,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 1,050 for $6.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,266. This insider now owns 19,285 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.19 in the near term. At $7.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.63. The third support level lies at $6.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 909.83 million, the company has a total of 136,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 302,370 K while annual income is 84,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,690 K while its latest quarter income was 16,240 K.