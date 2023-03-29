Investors finally get a glimpse of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) volume hitting the figure of 0.63 million.

On March 28, 2023, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) opened at $79.38, lower -0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.61 and dropped to $78.79 before settling in for the closing price of $79.61. Price fluctuations for HOLX have ranged from $59.78 to $86.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.80% at the time writing. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6944 employees.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 778,445. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 9,128 shares at a rate of $85.28, taking the stock ownership to the 14,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,649 for $76.40, making the entire transaction worth $125,984. This insider now owns 8,545 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.37 in the near term. At $79.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.26. The third support level lies at $77.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

There are currently 246,551K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,863 M according to its annual income of 1,302 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,074 M and its income totaled 187,400 K.