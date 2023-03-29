Investors finally get a glimpse of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) volume hitting the figure of 1.45 million.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $495.40, plunging -2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $496.55 and dropped to $478.77 before settling in for the closing price of $495.77. Within the past 52 weeks, LRCX’s price has moved between $299.59 and $574.79.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.80%. With a float of $134.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.02 million.

In an organization with 17700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,567,478. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer & SVP of this company sold 3,206 shares at a rate of $488.92, taking the stock ownership to the 3,433 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & SVP sold 487 for $479.00, making the entire transaction worth $233,273. This insider now owns 6,639 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.96) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.28% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.20, a number that is poised to hit 6.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was better than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.76.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $496.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $449.15. However, in the short run, Lam Research Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $494.83. Second resistance stands at $504.58. The third major resistance level sits at $512.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $477.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $469.02. The third support level lies at $459.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 68.26 billion based on 134,936K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,227 M and income totals 4,605 M. The company made 5,278 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,469 M in sales during its previous quarter.